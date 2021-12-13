Telemus Capital LLC Sells 652 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. 30,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

