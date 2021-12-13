Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 60,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,774,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 409,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 296,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 250,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

