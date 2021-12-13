The Force Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00184891 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

