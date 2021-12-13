The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $484.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $528.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

