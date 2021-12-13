The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.58.

IFN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,538. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The India Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

