The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

IFN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Get The India Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.