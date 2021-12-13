The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hexavest Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,180 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.69. 118,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,683. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

