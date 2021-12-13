The Sandbox Price Hits $4.80 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00010265 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $1.29 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00205093 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.36 or 0.00542007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

