Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $505,053.15

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $505,053.15 and $26.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005201 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.