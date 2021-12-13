Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 6%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

