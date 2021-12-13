Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.18

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $137.05, with a volume of 33155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

