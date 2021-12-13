Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.18

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $137.05, with a volume of 33155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

