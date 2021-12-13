Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 3,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

