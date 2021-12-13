Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) recently:

12/4/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$100.00 to C$106.00.

12/2/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$89.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.03. The firm has a market cap of C$173.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.72 and a 12 month high of C$96.75.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.