Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.