Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$3.40.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$166.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

