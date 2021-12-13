Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$152.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

