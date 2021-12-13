Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. Trisura Group has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

