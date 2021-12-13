Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0010

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $82,181.08 and $3,071.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

