Truist Securiti Comments on Core & Main Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core & Main in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

CNM opened at $26.38 on Monday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

