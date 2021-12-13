Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

COP opened at $73.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

