Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $338.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

