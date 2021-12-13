Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,960. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

