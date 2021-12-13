Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.87 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,873. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

