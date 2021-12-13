Tycoon Price Hits $0.0463 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.65 million and $296,184.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

