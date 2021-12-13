U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

GROW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 90,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

