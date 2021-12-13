U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

GROW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 90,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

