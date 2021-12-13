U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 90,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

