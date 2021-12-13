UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BTIG Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $325,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

