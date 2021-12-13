United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 4.9%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.87. 145,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,434,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Airlines by 75.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,787,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

