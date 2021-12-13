UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $92,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. UWM has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

