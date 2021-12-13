v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.88 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $43.49 million and $3.88 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

About v.systems

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,362,757,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,439,149,066 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.