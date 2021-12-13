Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $963.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $963.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.30 million and the highest is $993.30 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $684.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $338.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.30. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

