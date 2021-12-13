Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Down 3.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.60). 69,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 62,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.43. The firm has a market cap of £48.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Get Van Elle alerts:

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 350,000 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($212,765.96). Also, insider Frank Nelson acquired 40,000 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,844.72).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.