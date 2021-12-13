Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.