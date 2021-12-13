Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 23.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $207,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

