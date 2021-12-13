Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Capitalization Tops $88.30 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $88.30 million and $11.57 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.43 or 0.00024360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,728,467 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

