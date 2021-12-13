Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.98 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $151.98 million and $44.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00097341 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

