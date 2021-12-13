Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 84,054 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,817,000. Twilio makes up 3.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,578. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.