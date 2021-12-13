Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.06% of StoneCo worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 72,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,913. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.