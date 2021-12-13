Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes $42.39 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,389,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 4.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.09% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

