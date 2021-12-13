Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report sales of $124.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.21 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,071.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $406.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $406.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $948.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.60 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.