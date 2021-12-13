Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 4.6%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.58. 2,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 14.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

