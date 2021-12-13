Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €43.25 ($48.60) and last traded at €43.50 ($48.88). Approximately 5,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.60 ($48.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOS shares. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.50 ($58.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.86.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

