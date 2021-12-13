Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

WRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. 10,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.