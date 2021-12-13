Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 185,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,842,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $265.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.