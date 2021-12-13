Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 4.2%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.40.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,794,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $131,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,107,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

