Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.99 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $603.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

