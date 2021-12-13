Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MRVL opened at $89.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $336,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

