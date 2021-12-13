Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently:

12/3/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2021 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

10/14/2021 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR opened at $70.99 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smartsheet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

