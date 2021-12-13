Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,038 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $264.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.44. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.