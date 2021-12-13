Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

